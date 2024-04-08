Kisii blogger Duke Nyabaro was strangled to death: Post-mortem report reveals

A post-mortem examination of the body of Duke Nyabaro, a teacher who was also a blogger in Kisii, has revealed that he was manually strangled.

The postmortem was conducted on Monday morning at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Family members are now calling for a speedy and conclusive investigation into the killing. They were joined by Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke, who was a close friend of the late Nyabaro.

Nyabaro's body was found hanging at a kiosk in Kitutu Central on Sunday morning.

There was a rope around his neck, perhaps to indicate that he had hanged himself.

Nyabaro was a high school teacher in Migori County.

He was also a notable presence on social media.

The deceased's father, Peter Nyabaro, said the death had hit him hard.

"He was a brilliant boy who excelled at school all the way to university before becoming a teacher," his father told journalists.

The family revealed that Duke's mother died when he was young and his uncles played a major role in his education.

"He taught at Nyambaria High School for a short period before the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) hired him and posted him to a school in Migori County," said the late's uncle, Joshua Masire.

He described the deceased as a young, vibrant person and the family had a lot of hope in him.

"It pains us because this was not a natural death or an accident. Somebody killed our son," Mr Masire added.

Speaking at Kitutu Central Police Station, the MP said the teacher's death was a huge setback for his family and the Bonchari community.

"I got the news of his death yesterday morning. Duke was my long time friend," said Mr Onchoke.

"Duke was a brilliant young man with a promising and bright future. Apart from teaching, I worked closely with him; he helped me with some work."

He urged the police to act swiftly and carry out investigations that can lead to the arrest, prosecution and punishment of those found guilty of the death.

"I am satisfied with the way the police have taken up the matter. Four officers are investigating," he said, adding that life is sacred and no one should take it.

He expressed hope that the investigation, led by sub-county DCIO Mr Wanga, would soon bear fruit.

"The post-mortem showed that he was strangled manually, which means someone did it," the lawmaker said.

The family did not contest the post-mortem report.

"We are satisfied with the pathologist's report," said Masire.

"The post-mortem could not be done yesterday because of the doctors' strike, but we are happy that it was done."

Sources said police were looking for a bodaboda driver in connection with the incident.

The deceased's mobile phone was also missing and would help the investigation if traced.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases told journalists that investigations were ongoing.

Already, the people he was last seen with have recorded statements with detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

It has emerged that on Saturday, April 6, 2024, Nyabaro spent his time with friends. His first meeting with some was at a local joint in Suneka, Bonchari Sub-County in Kisii.

He could later leave the joint alongside the friends who have recorded statements and headed to another entertainment spot located within Kisii Town.

The Nation has established that DCI sleuths have reviewed the CCTV footage of the entertainment joint that he was last seen as part of the ongoing investigations.