Horror: Boy, 3, has his eyes gouged out in bizarre attack in Kisii

A three-year-old boy from Ikuruma village in Marani, Kisii County is admitted to a hospital in Kisii town after his eyes were gouged out by unknown people.

His family has asked police to bring to book the perpetrators of the bizarre act that has left many in shock.

Doctors have informed them that young Junior Sagini, the victim of the horrendous attack, will remain blind for the rest of his life.

The boy's grandmother Ms Rael Mayieka said it all started when her grandson, Junior Sagini, had gone to fetch water on Thursday evening from a nearby spring.

He was in the company of other children but it is said that he threw his jerrycan into a nearby thicket and started running away.

When the other children got home with their jerrycans full of water, they informed Sagini's grandmother what had happened.

The granny went to the spring searching for her grandson, but he was nowhere to be seen.