Gusii leaders: We can’t get land for development

National Assembly Select Committee on Constituency Development Fund chairman Wafula Wamunyinyi (right) and CDF Board CEO Yusuf Buno (gesturing) lead other members on a tour of development projects in Nyaribare Chache constituency in Kisii on August 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Lawmakers from Gusii have been struggling to find land for development projects as the land crisis escalates in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.