Guardian Angel bus plunges into river in Kisii

Four people were on Saturday admitted to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a river in Kisii town.

Witnesses said the driver of the lost lost control of his vehicle, which was heavily loaded, and rammed the Guardian Angel bus.

"The brakes of the lorry failed as the driver was coming down a steep stretch. He rammed the bus," Eric Osoro a bodaboda operator said.

It was not immediately established how many passengers were in the bus.

The Nation team at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital found four men getting emergency medical treatment.

They suffered injuries to the abdomen, thighs and hands.