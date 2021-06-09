Police question students after dorm fire at Moi Gesusu School

Police in Kisii are interrogating three students over a fire that burnt a dormitory at Moi Gesusu High school in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency.

The school’s Principal Lukas Matiko said the three students are under investigations after they were found missing from their classrooms at the time the fire broke out.

One of them was still on the run as detectives opened the probe.

"We are currently talking to one student who had skipped the evening preps class to see if we can get any leads on the cause of the incident," said Mr Matiko.

No student was injured following a fire that burn a dormitory at Moi Gesusu High School in Kisii on June 8, 2021. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

The newly constructed dormitory went up in flames on Tuesday night, with the fire destroying bedding and students' personal effects.

No student was injured in the incident.

“The fire broke around 7pm when the students were in class for preps. We want the parents to be assured that all the students are safe," said Mr Matiko.

He said they have already made plans to help the affected students with bedding as investigations kick off.

This is the second fire at the school in the last eight years.

More than 800 students sleep in the four -story complex.



