Alarm as political battles leave Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital in disarray

Local leaders have turned the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) into a battleground and, its staff, their punching bags.

This is according to its board, who now say enough is enough. They want politicians to leave day-to-day operations to the management in a bid to restore public trust in the facility.

Two weeks ago, Governor Simba Arati sacked two morticians, accusing them of being used by his opponents to sabotage his administration. This is after cooling machines at the mortuary broke down. Mr Arati claimed the duo had intentionally switched off the equipment.

Yesterday, KTRH board chair Kennedy Nyangena said the hospital has experienced a lot of external pressure, affecting its operations and service delivery.

“This not only contravenes the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Act 2014, which gives the facility autonomy as an independent corporate body but also compromises its ability to provide quality healthcare services to the public,” said Dr Nyangena.

“We call upon all political leaders to respect our autonomy and allow us to continue serving the people with the highest level of integrity and professionalism, ” Dr Nyangena added.

The KTRH board, the medic was quick to note, appreciated the role politicians had played in the growth of the hospital, but their interference was detrimental to a facility that offers critical and lifesaving services.

‘Best interests’

“Such interference, which at times exerts pressure on the hospital’s administrators to implement policies or practices that are not in the best interests of patients, can lead to a reduction in the efficiency of medics and loss of public trust,” he said.

He went on to explain that political interference in management can create an environment of uncertainty and instability within the hospital, which can negatively impact the morale of employees, leading to poor performance, absenteeism, and high staff turnover.

“We also call upon the hospital’s administrators and staff to remain committed to their duty of providing quality healthcare services to the public and to focus on the needs of patients.”

The board’s demand for non-interference, Dr Nyangena further clarified, should not be taken to mean that the hospital would cut all ties with politicians and other partners.