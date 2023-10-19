14 arrested as police in Kisii recover over 300 stolen phones, laptops

Police in Kisii have arrested 14 people suspected of being part of a gang that has been stealing digital equipment in the region.

The group is accused of targeting mobile phones, laptops and tablets belonging to the public in the region.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said they had recovered a total of 352 assorted mobile phones, 20 laptops, 13 tablets and 21 hard drives.

He said police had reason to believe the items, whose value was not immediately known, were stolen from members of the public.

Police also recovered tools suspected of being used to flush stolen phones and laptops.

"We have the 14 suspects in custody. They are being held at Kisii Central Police Station pending arraignment in court," Mr Kases said.

A multi-agency team conducted an operation at a popular building in Kisii town where the suspects had hidden the digital items.