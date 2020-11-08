Three killed, seven hurt as lorry hits matatu in Kirinyaga

Three people have been killed while seven others have been seriously injured after a matatu collided head-on with a lorry along the Makutano-Embu road in Kirinyaga County.

The survivors suffered head, chest, hand and leg injuries during the Saturday night accident in Wamumu village and were rushed to Whiterose Medical Centre where they were admitted in a critical condition.

According to the residents, two passengers succumbed to injuries on the spot while a third one died at the hospital.

The crash occurred when the driver of the Makutano-bound lorry lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst and crashed into the matatu which was heading towards Ngurubani town.

There was a major traffic snarl-up as residents blocked the road during the rescue of survivors who had been trapped in the mangled matatu.

All those who perished and those injured were aboard the matatu.

Relatives who arrived at the scene soon after the crash broke down and wept uncontrollably and they had been consoled by sympathisers.

Residents said they saw the lorry swerve after a tyre burst, hitting the matatu.

Joseph Muchiri, a resident, said he was at home when he heard a loud bang.

"It was then that I rushed to the scene and found two people lying dead and others crying for help," he said.

The residents said the area is a black spot and asked the government to erect speed bumps to help reduce crashes.

“Accidents often happen here and the government should intervene so that we don't continue losing lives," Mr Muchiri added.

The Mwea West Sub-County police boss Aden Alio said the two vehicles were towed to Sagana Police Station for inspection.

He said the lorry driver was arrested immediately after the accident and may face charges of causing deaths by careless driving once investigations are complete.

Mr Alio warned drivers against flouting traffic rules when plying the usually busy route.

“Drivers who don't obey traffic law will not be spared," he warned.