Blind alcoholics

Tales of men who became blind after consuming illicit brews in Kirinyaga

From left: Joseph Gichamba, Sammy Ngari Ndiga and Francis Njogu displaying a portrait of his late wife Alice Wanjiru.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  Lucas Barasa  &  George Munene

What you need to know:

  • Nearly every home in Kangai village is dotted with fresh graves of victims of killer brews.
  • Area MCA James Wambu admitted that the area harbours toxic brews.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Para-rower Asiya hungry for more glory, considers change of sport

    Paralympian Asiya Sururu

  2. PREMIUM Good cop, bad cop: 20-year odyssey of Kenya’s police bosses

    Kenya's Top Cops

  3. PREMIUM How Heineken lost chance to acquire Sh4.1bn Kwal stake

    BD Heineken

  4. PREMIUM Kenya’s most expensive, cheapest loans revealed

    BD PERSONAL LOAN

  5. PREMIUM The double murder that shook the presidency

    Oscar Kamau King’ara Burial