Shock as woman jumps into river with baby strapped to her back

Police have launched investigations after a woman jumped into a river with her baby strapped to her back in Kabiroini village, Kirinyaga County.

The woman jumped into the swollen Nyamindi River on Saturday and drowned along with her five-year-old daughter.

A security guard at a nearby coffee factory witnessed the shocking incident and alerted authorities.

It was not clear why the woman, identified as Maureen Wangui, 29, made the decision that left everyone in shock.

Area police boss, Mr Johnson Wachira, said police had launched investigations into the incident.

"The matter has been reported to us and investigations are in progress," he said.

The family said they were shocked by the incident.

"We are grieving and we are appealing to the government to help us recover the bodies of our loved ones," said Mr Stephen Maembe.

The family said Wangui sneaked out of their home.

"She was washing clothes inside the compound when she disappeared unnoticed," said Mr Ngombo Kuruma, Wangui's grandfather.

Njoki, who hails from Embu, was visiting her grandparents in Kirinyaga.

"We are yet to know why Wangui took such an action that has left us in mourning," said another family member.

As the sad news spread, hundreds of locals combed the banks of the river but didn't find the bodies.