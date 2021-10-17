Shock as man's headless body is found in River Nyamindi

Residents of Mbiri village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after the headless body of a man was found floating in River Nyamindi on Sunday.

Women fetching water from the river spotted the body and raised the alarm, attracting scores of residents.

On seeing the body, the residents fled in panic and reported the matter to Kianyaga Police Station.

Moments later, officers arrived at the scene and retrieved the body of the victim, who is yet to be identified, and took it to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

"We are still in shock after seeing a body whose head had been chopped off," said one of the residents, Mr Kimotho Munyi.

Kirinyaga East Police Commander Anthony Wanjuu said the man was killed elsewhere and dumped into the river within the area to cover up the evidence.

“The victim is a stranger and we have launched investigations to establish who hacked him to death and the motive behind the heinous act," he said.