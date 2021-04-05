Tragic Easter as couple taking selfie drowns in Kirinyaga river

A couple drowned in River Nyamindi at Mbiri, Kirinyaga County, while celebrating Easter on Sunday evening.

The man and woman arrived in the village on a motorcycle and then proceeded to the bank of the swollen river.

They parked the motorcycle under a tree and chatted jovially while enjoying the beautiful scenery.

They were taking photos at the bank when they slipped and fell into the waters and were swept downstream.

Following the incident, hundreds of residents combed the river banks in search of the couple but could not find them.

"We saw the duo taking a selfie before suddenly plunging into the river. It was then that we rushed to the scene and tried to rescue them in vain,” said Eliud Muriithi.

“They were clinging onto each other. It was a very sad and emotional incident," he added.

Warning ignored

According to the residents, the couple had been warned that the worst would happen to them.

"We shouted in warning when we saw the danger they were exposing themselves to but they would not listen to us," said Mr Muriithi.

The residents narrated how they looked for the victims everywhere for hours before resolving to report the matter to the police. They said the two were not from the area and that they only went there to have some fun.

"They came here to celebrate the Easter holiday but sadly, they drowned," said Jane Muthoni.

While noting that several people have drowned in the river following flooding, they asked visitors to be careful.

Gichugu Sub-County DCI boss Millicent Ochuka said police officers joined the search party.

"They will not rest until the two are found," she said, and warned against trips to the river during the rainy season.