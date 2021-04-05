Tragic Easter as couple taking selfie drowns in Kirinyaga river

River Nyamindi in Kirinyaga

River Nyamindi at Mbiri village in Kirinyaga County, where a couple drowned while taking a selfie on April 4, 2021.


Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the residents, the couple had been warned that the worst would happen to them.

A couple drowned in River Nyamindi at Mbiri, Kirinyaga County, while celebrating Easter on Sunday evening.

