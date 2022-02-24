Woman hacked to death after escorting her children to school

A woman was found hacked to death on Thursday at her home in Thiba village, Kirinyaga County.

Irene Muthei Gitari, 42, had deep cuts in her head.

She had just returned home at dawn after taking her children to school when she was ambushed by unknown assailants.

Neighbours responding to her distress calls found the victim lying in a pool of blood in her compound and reported the matter to the police.

Moments later, officers from the Kiamaciri Police Station arrived and took her body to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

Residents said the woman’s husband was killed in the same style four years ago and called on detectives to identify the criminals targeting the family and the motive for the killings.

"Three children are now orphans following the killing of their mother and police should get to the bottom of the matter," said David Ndung'u.

Thiba Location Chief Maina Kamenya said he rushed to the scene after being told about the killing and found shocked residents surrounding the woman’s body.