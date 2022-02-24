Woman hacked to death after escorting her children to school

Thiba village murder Kirinyaga County

Shocked residents of Thiba village in Kirinyaga County on February 24, 2022 vat the home of who was killed by unknown assailants.


Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A woman was found hacked to death on Thursday at her home in Thiba village, Kirinyaga County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.