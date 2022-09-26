Scientists in Mwea develop new high yielding rice variety

Scientists have developed a new high yielding hybrid rice variety to enhance food security.

It took eight years for the scientists based at Mwea Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) station in Kirinyaga to develop the semi-aromatic variety dubbed ‘Komboka’ which is resistant to drought.

A plant breeder, Dr Emily Gichuhi, said the variety yields 70 tones of rice per hectare compared to Basmati’s four tones.

The new variety has been supplied to farmers in the giant Mwea Irrigation Scheme, Bura, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

Speaking on Saturday at Kimbimbi during an exhibition of agricultural stakeholders organised by Nation Media Group’s Seeds of Gold magazine in partnership with KALRO, Dr Gichuhi said farmers have been educated on the need to plant the new variety to increase production.

Increasing rapidly

"Currently Kenya is dependent on imports because it can't produce enough rice for local consumption. Rice consumption in Kenya is increasing rapidly annually, hence the need to boost production,” she said.

Dr Gichuhi said the government is determined to ensure farmers are well equipped with knowledge to increase production.

The new variety is ideal for lowland areas and is grown under irrigated agriculture.

It is a moderate feeder that responds well to nutrients and is resistant to blast disease.

However, farmers are advised to apply recommended rate of fertilisers for the plant to do well.