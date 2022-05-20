PS Karanja Kibicho orders crack down on hired goons disrupting political rallies

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has directed security agencies to arrest persons hired to cause chaos during political parties.

Citing a recent incident in Kirinyaga County in which a section of youth attempted to disrupt Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua's rally on Tuesday, the PS said intelligence reports had linked the incident to goons hired by two area leaders.

Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority Leader and UDA senate aspirant James Kamau Murango and the party's Kirinyaga Central coordinator Bosco Gichangi were summoned by police on allegations of incitement and hiring goons to disrupt Ms Karua's rally.

"Kirinyaga is a peaceful country and our people are civilised and hospitable. We cannot allow a handful of hooligans to cause chaos here and taint the good reputation of our county," said the PS.

The PS spoke in Kirinyaga during the opening of seven new administrative units that had been recently gazetted. He called on residents to exercise political tolerance by granting audience to all candidates before making informed choices in the August 9 polls.

"Insults and sponsoring chaos are retrogressive and primitive practices and Kirinyaga is beyond that. We must oppose leaders corrupting the minds of our young people using cheap liquor and bhang as a means to political glory," he added.

Recruitment of administrators for the new units namely; Mutige location and Gatugura,Thumari, Kiandai, Githage, Raimu North and Raimu South (Sub-locations) will begin on Monday .