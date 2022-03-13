Ngirici: UDA repaid my loyalty with betrayal

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici
Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici has said she will vie for the gubernatorial seat on an Independent Party ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.