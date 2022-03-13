Ngirici: UDA repaid my loyalty with betrayal

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici has said she will vie for the gubernatorial seat on an Independent Party ticket.

Speaking on Saturday during a political rally at Karumandi area in Gichugu Constituency, Ms Ngirici said she was fed up with the political outfits.

She narrated how she was frustrated by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after investing heavily in it.

"I had to quit UDA after its officials told me to forget the gubernatorial seat and run for Mwea parliamentary seat," she said.

Ms Ngirici said she was confident the residents will vote for a competent leader, irrespective of the political party.

"I have decided to contest the seat as an independent candidate because I know that residents usually vote for an individual political leader and not political formations," she stated.

Accompanied by her husband, Mr Andrew Ngirici, the woman representative outlined her development projects and exuded confidence that she will sail through.

Ms Ngirici dismissed as propaganda that she had joined the Azimio la Umoja movement.

"I'm an independent candidate and I will not change my mind. I call upon the voters to ignore propaganda being spread across the area by my critics and elect me as their Governor in August 9 polls," she said.

Ms Ngirici said she was happy the crackdown on boda boda riders had been stopped by the government.

She lamented that the riders especially from her region had suffered in the hands of the police and would now work without interference.

The lawmaker, however, asked the riders to obtain driving licences and observe traffic rules to avoid being on a collision course with the law-enforcers.

Ms Ngirici said the riders survived by carrying passengers and they should be protected instead of being pushed out of business.

The politician promised to reform the health Sector for the benefits of all residents.