Ichungwa to Kuria: Please don't bring confusion to Kenya Kwanza

A row is brewing between Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria and Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichungwah after the latter warned Mr Kuria against joining the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) with intent to cause confusion and vend nomination papers.

The row between the two outspoken politicians who both come from Kiambu, the home county of President Uhuru Kenyatta emerged ahead of Deputy President William Ruto visit in Kiambu on March 18.

The deputy president will be at Mr Kenyatta's political backyard in spirited move to slow down the popularity of the Jubilee Party that is trying to be revived ahead of August General election.

Mr Ichungwah, one of the closest ally of Mr Ruto told Daily Nation that Mr Kuria was welcome to UDA but his intent to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance through a political pact with UDA using his Chama Cha Kazi should not be "a decoy to cause tension and confusion within."

‘’I am not aware of any such partnerships (between Mr Kuria and UDA) except the Kenya Kwanza parties of Ford Kenya and Amani National Congres… UDA is a party that welcomes everyone and if he intends to join UDA, he is welcome but not create confusion. Our people are in UDA as their party,’’ Mr Ichungwah had told Daily Nation.

But in a rejoinder on Saturday morning, Mr Kuria who has already declared that his party Chama Cha Kazi is ready to work with Kenya Kwanza said he was dismayed by Mr Ichungwah's sentiments adding that the Kikuyu legislator is angry with him for his delayed entry to UDA.

‘I have read the unwarranted attacks on me by my colleague with shock and dismay. Mr Ichungwa seems to have a lot of bile towards me for choosing to belong to Chama Cha Kazi and not the UDA Party. This is my democratic right that will not be taken away by Mr Ichungwa’s juvenile attacks,’’ Mr Kuria said

Insiders within UDA who are organising Ruto's visit to Gatundu South told Daily Nation that handlers of the deputy president fear Mr Kuria's party forming a coalition pact with UDA may give CCK a ticket to directly compete with UDA in elective seats

Dr Ruto is this week expected to take his presidential campaigns Mr Kenyatta's doorstep, an area he has avoided since 2019.