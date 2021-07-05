Kirinyaga traders to benefit from 4 new modern markets

A new market being built in Makutano, Kirinyaga County. Governor Anne Waiguru has said that her administration is building four new markets in a bid to spur economic growth.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga County is building four additional markets in a bid to spur economic growth in the region.

