Waiguru says county to give Hass avocado seedlings to residents

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru gives Hass avocado seedlings to a resident of Kamigua village on May 12, 2021. She said farmers’ groups funded by her administration will earn Sh15 million from sale of the seedlings this year.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Farmers’ groups in Kirinyaga County will earn at least Sh15 million from the sale of Hass avocado seedlings this year, according to Governor Anne Waiguru.

