Man kills wife over claims of selling sack of beans

Residents of Gichonjo village in Kirinyaga County are in shock after a man allegedly killed his wife over beans.

The man allegedly confronted his wife accusing her of selling 50 kilogrammes of beans without his permission.

A bitter exchange between the couple ensued before he allegedly picked up a rungu and struck her many times on the head, killing her instantly.

After the Monday fatal attack, the assailant is said to have surrendered himself to Kiamutugu Police Station where he was locked up for questioning.

Kirinyaga East Sub-County police boss Edward Ndirangu said the matter was being treated as murder.

"It is true the man came to the police station and confessed that he had killed his wife for selling beans which they harvested last week. Immediately he reported, we booked him into the police cells for interrogation," said Mr Ndirangu.

The police boss said the body of the deceased, identified as Anne Njoki, 43, was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home in Kutus town for postmortem.

"The woman was bleeding from the mouth and the postmortem examination will reveal the truth of the matter," he said.

Residents narrated how they rushed to the scene when they heard screams and found the woman already dead.

"We are still in shock following what transpired in our village, " said Mr Harisson Ndambiri.

Mr Ndambiri said prior to the fatal attack, the couple kept on quarrelling especially when they were drunk.