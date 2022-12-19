Shock as man stones wife to death in Embu

Police are pursuing a man accused of stoning his wife to death following a domestic quarrel at Mutunduri in Embu.

Phylis Nyelemima, 32, succumbed to her injuries on the spot on Monday after she was hit with a stone on the head in front of her two children.

According to the witnesses, the man confronted his wife and started quarrelling her over unknown reasons. The assailant then picked a stone and struck Nyelemima on the head, sending her sprawling down.

After the fatal attack, the assailant took off, leaving the victim bleeding profusely.

Neighbours responding to screams found the woman lying dead and reported the matter to Embu West Sub-County police station.

Detectives arrived at the scene and removed the body of the victim to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Embu North deputy county commissioner William Owino said the assailant went underground immediately after snuffing out the life of his wife and detectives were tracking him down.

"The man hurriedly left the scene after committing the crime and he is being sought so that he can face the law," said Mr Owino.

He said the government treated gender based violence seriously and the suspect will not be spared if arrested.

"The suspect can run but we shall catch up with him," he said.

Mr Owino advised parents to talk to each other when they differ on domestic issues instead of attacking each other.

"Parents should engage in dialogue to resolve domestic issues especially during Christmas to avoid such fatal attacks," he said.

Residents said they were still reeling in shock following what transpired in the village.

"The couple had been living peacefully since they landed in our village last year and today is the first time to hear them quarrelling," one of the villagers said.