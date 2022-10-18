Angry Embu villagers lynch man who stabbed his wife to death

An angry mob in Embu lynched a man who hacked his estranged wife to death in Kavutiri village.

Peter Muriithi, 38, was killed soon after he stabbed his wife, Purity Mukami, 35, to death.

According to the villagers, Mukami had left her matrimonial home and returned to her parents because of domestic disputes.

In the last two months, Mukami had been living with her parents and efforts by her husband to bring her back home bore no fruits.

On Monday afternoon, Muriithi ambushed Mukami as she was picking tea in her parents' home and stabbed her several times in the chest.

After committing the crime, Muriithi took off, leaving the woman badly injured.

Villagers who responded to the distress calls found Mukami unconscious, she succumbed to the injuries as they were taking her the hospital.

Moments later, the villagers regrouped and flushed out the man from his hideout and beat him to death

Gaturi North location chief Nicasio Nyaga recounted how Muriithi travelled all the way to Kavutiri from his home in Kiamwenja to eliminate his wife.

" The woman was seriously wounded and she lost the battle of her life while being taken to the hospital," said Mr Nyaga.

He advised couples to talk to each other when they differ on domestic issues instead of killing one another.

"Following the deaths of the couple, their children are now left without parents," said Mr Nyaga.

Embu North Sub-County police boss Abdurahi Alio said the bodies have been taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

He said an investigation into the incident has been opened.