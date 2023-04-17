Kirinyaga man stabbed, body dumped on roadside

A man’s body was found by a road at Togonye village in Kirinyaga County, with stab wounds to the chest and other parts.

Residents stumbled upon the body of Simon Nyaga, 57, on Monday morning and reported the matter to the police.

Nyaga’s family said the killing was well planned and executed as the attackers did not steal anything from him.

"My brother was returning home from the market on Sunday night when he was fatally attacked," said Mr Fidesius Njiru.

Describing Nyaga as a quiet person, his relatives said they did not understand why he was killed.

"I was shocked when I learnt of the demise of my brother. We would like to know who killed him and the motive behind this heinous act," said Ms Sicily Wanjiru, his sister.

The family called on the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

Mwea East Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Kitavi said they were investigating the murder and assured the family that no stone would be left unturned.

He asked the family and residents to cooperate with police by voluntarily giving them any information that would aid the investigation.