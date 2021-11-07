In race against three women, Joseph Ndathi fears ‘the gender card’

Anne Waiguru

From left: Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi and Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici.

  • Mr Ndathi and Martha Karua lost to Anne Waiguru in the hotly contested 2017 General Election.
  • Governor Waiguru and Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici have had a long-running battle over county affairs.

In the 2017 General Election, former Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi’s re-election campaign was overwhelmed by the fierce political battle pitting current Governor Anne Waiguru and National Rainbow Coalition Kenya (Narc Kenya) party leader Martha Karua.

