Four police officers arrested while drinking in Kirinyaga County

Four police officers accused of violating Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru's directive on closure of bars have been arrested.

The officers were seized on Sunday and locked up at Wang'uru Police Station for questioning.

They were found drinking in a local bar one day after Governor Waiguru ordered the closure of all bars in the county shut following the death of 17 people who consumed toxic brew at Kangai village.

Acting on a tip-off by a member of the public, detectives raided a bar belonging to a local trader and caught the officers red-handed.

The owner of the bar was also arrested and booked at the same police station.

An administrator, who wished not to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter, said the officers together with the trader would soon be arraigned.

Residents said it was shocking that officers who were supposed to enforce the governor's directive turned out to be the ones violating it.

On Saturday, Waiguru ordered the immediate closure of all liquor outlets in the county and withdrew all licenses issued to the bars to allow for a fresh vetting.

Speaking during a mass burial service of the 17 illicit brew victims at Kangai Primary School, Waiguru said no alcohol outlet will be allowed to operate in the county until it is vetted and found to comply with liquor licensing regulations.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who attended the burial instructed the Regional Commissioner to ensure that the governor was given necessary support in the fight against illicit brews.

He told the administrator Fredrick Shisia to make sure that Ms Waiguru's directive was implemented without delay.

The illicit brew that killed and blinded several people at Kangai and Kandongu village is suspected to have been laced with poisonous substances.

Governor Waiguru further called on all law enforcement agencies to enforce the closure order to stamp out the business of illicit brews.

She said her administration will tighten regulatory checks on manufacturers, distributors and sellers of alcoholic beverages to avert similar tragedies in future.