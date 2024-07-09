Body of Grade Two girl found floating in Kirinyaga river

Residents of Mbatiini village in Kirinyaga County are reeling from shock after a seven-yearold girl was sexually abused and murdered.

The body of the Grade Two pupil, whose hands had been tied with a rope, was found dumped in Gakungu river yesterday.

Women fetching water from the river saw the minor’s body floating in water and fled in panic. They reported the matter to the police.

Detectives went to the scene and took the body to the mortuary, awaiting a postmortem.

Family members wept uncontrollably as the body of their loved one was being taken away by the police.

The girl’s grandmother said that she was coming from Baricho town on Friday evening last week (July 5) when she was attacked by a well-known suspect who defiled and killed her.

“After the gruesome murder, the suspect dumped the girl’s body into the river to cover up the evidence,” she said.

Family members narrated how they looked everywhere for the girl but returned home empty-handed.

“When we didn't find our daughter, we reported the matter to the police and recorded statements,” one of the family members said.

The family is crying for justice. “We want the suspect to be arrested and punished in accordance with the law,” said the girl's mother.