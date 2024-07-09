Row over Sh30 leaves man and wife dead

A dispute between a couple over Sh30 meant for church offering in Nyalula village, Siaya County, resulted in the death of the man after angry villagers lynched him for allegedly killing his wife.

The matter, which police are still investigating, has left the sleepy village in shock. According to an incident report filed at Siaya Police station, Bernard Odwesso and his wife Pamela Anyango Awuor had a misunderstanding over the money, which was supposed to be taken to church.

“One Bernard Odwesso aged 60 years while at home with his wife Pamela Anyango Awour aged 55 years and their daughter Vida Odwesso aged 22 years [disagreed] over the disappearance of Sh30 which was meant for church offering and Benard Odwesso was suspected to have taken,” the police said in their report.

Angry with his wife for accusing him of stealing the money, Odwesso attacked her.

“Mr Odwesso became wild and stabbed his wife several times using a knife, killing her on the spot,” the report further stated. The couple’s daughter, however, managed to escape unhurt during the bloody confrontation.

Odwesso’s rage found a new target in his son, who had tried to intervene. Odwesso stabbed him on the neck.

He was rushed to Ratuoro Health Centre for treatment. Enraged neighbours who responded to the distress call from the couple’s daughter pounced on the old man and beat him up.

“Members of the public and neighbours cornered the said Bernard Odwesso and beat him up [using] all manner of objects, inflicting on him multiple head injuries. He was rushed to Siaya County Referral Hospital in critical condition and was confirmed dead on arrival,” said police in their report.