Azimio gangs up against Waiguru in Kirinyaga governor's race

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition could field one candidate for the Kirinyaga governor’s seat in the August 9 polls.

Senator Charles Kibiru said aspirants under the coalition were working on a consensus.

“For us to win this seat we must come up with one strong candidate who will face our rivals from the Kenya Kwanza alliance,” said Mr Kibiru, who is seeking to unseat Governor Anne Waiguru of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on the campaign trail yesterday at Kinyaga in Mwea constituency, Mr Kibiru said the most popular candidate in the coalition will be chosen to fight it out with Ms Waiguru and other rivals from political parties affiliated to Kenya Kwanza.

Mr Kibiru expressed confidence that the Raila Odinga-led coalition would settle on him.

Efforts to reach a consensus came because Azimio-affiliated parties are competing for the Kirinyaga governor’s seat.

Mr Kibiru is contesting on a Jubilee ticket, while Muriithi Kagai is under Narc-Kenya, whose leader is the Azimio running mate, Martha Karua.

“At the moment, I'm the most popular in the region, having been elected senator and the fact that I'm vying for the seat on the ruling party ticket,” Mr Kibiru said.

Consensus building

He drummed up support for Mr Odinga and Ms Karua and asked residents to turn out in large numbers on August 9 and cast votes in their favour.

Mr Kibiru vowed to eradicate corruption if he is elected governor.

“The region received a lot of funds from the Treasury but we don't know where the money goes. Once elected, I will seal all the loopholes where funds are lost,” he said.

Ms Karua said recently that Azimio is determined to bag many seats and it was keen on consensus building.

“The move to field one candidate is to ensure we boost our chances of winning many positions under the Azimio political outfit,” said Ms Karua when she campaigned in Kirinyaga