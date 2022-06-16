Waiguru faces litmus test in race for Kirinyaga governor seat

A tight political contest is shaping up in Kirinyaga County where Ms Anne Waiguru is seeking re-election amid intense opposition, even as the shadow of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua, who hails from the area, looms large.

The race has attracted two powerful women and six men.

The fight against graft and calls for tainted leaders to be barred from vying in the August polls, political realignment after naming of presidential candidates’ running mates and individual track record are shaping the campaigns.

Governor Waiguru of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, an independent candidate, will square it out with former governor Joseph Ndathi (The Service Party) and Senator Charles Kibiru (Jubilee).

Others who have thrown their hats in the ring are economists Peter Ireri of Amani National Congress, Muriithi Kagai (Narc Kenya) and former Mwea MP Njuguna Gitau (Safina) as well as businessman Silvanus Ndau (Kadu Asili).

The eight will be scrambling for the 378,580 votes in the region.

Agriculture

The county, with a population of 610,411 and whose main economic activity is agriculture, comprises Mwea, Kirinyaga Central, Ndia and Gichugu constituencies. It covers an area of 1,478.1 km2.

Mwea has the largest number of voters and whoever gets majority support from this constituency might emerge the winner.

Ms Waiguru had shown interest in becoming Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate after she ditched Jubilee. However, she focused on defending her seat after Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua was picked to be UDA’s Number Two.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary was elected governor in 2017 after flooring then county boss, Mr Ndathi, and Ms Karua, the Narc Kenya leader.

Ms Waiguru's tenure was marred by accusations of high-handedness. This is after she sacked 188 health workers who went on strike demanding improved working conditions.

Clash with MCAs

Ward representatives also clashed with Ms Waiguru, accusing her of undermining them and gross misconduct.

At one time, the ward reps impeached Ms Waiguru but was she saved by the Senate.

Analysts say it might be hard for Ms Waiguru to marshal massive support from residents following her fallout with her deputy, Mr Peter Ndambiri, who has since joined Mr Kibiru's camp.

Mr Ndambiri is now the running mate of Mr Kibiru, who is enjoying immense backing from state operatives.

Ms Waiguru is a close ally of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate and UDA leader, Dr Ruto.

She will be banking on UDA’s popularity in the region and the projects she has initiated.

Ms Waiguru is credited for building markets, the Sh1.2 billion Kerugoya hospital medical complex and initiating pig, avocado and chicken farming projects for residents.

Track record

Ms Waiguru says her development track record speaks for itself.

She has even come up with a slogan Wĩra warie (let development speak) to woo voters.

Ms Ngirici was elected on Jubilee ticket but she later ditched it and joined Dr Ruto's UDA.

She, however, abandoned the Wheelbarrow party, accusing officials of favouring her rival, Ms Waiguru.

Ms Ngirici complained that UDA officials were undermining her by telling her to give up her gubernatorial ambition and contest for the Mwea parliamentary seat.

Ms Ngirici opted to run as an independent candidate.

“People of Kirinyaga will be electing a leader but not political party. I'm confident the residents will give me an opportunity to serve them in another capacity,” she said.

Ms Ngirici is known for using a helicopter to campaign and for her philanthropic work. She is always a crowd puller wherever she lands in the company of her wealthy husband, Mr Andrew Ngirici.

Ngirici’s new slogan

Like the incumbent, Ms Ngirici has come up with a slogan, smairo nĩ tiki (smile is okay) to woo voters.

“I have been using my resources to feed the poor and construct houses for them. I also spend my own money to upgrade some of the access roads and I believe the residents will vote for me for the work well done,” said Ms Ngirici.

Mr Ndathi believes he never lost his seat fairly.

He said following a long night of nail-biting counting of votes during the Jubilee nominations, his supporters were shocked when the results were read out.

“The rigging was worse than that witnessed during the Kanu regime,” said Mr Ndathi.

He said he is now wiser and ready to make a comeback.

“I will be on the ballot come August 9 to ensure all the projects I initiated are completed,” he said.

‘Not a two-horse race’

Mr Ndathi dismissed claims that the contest is a two-horse race between the two female candidates.

“The notion that women are front-runners is a creation of the media. I'm confident that in a fair election, I will triumph,” he said.

The former governor is flying the flag of Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party, which is a member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by the Deputy President.

Mr Ndathi picked Dr Judy Kinyua, an academic, as his running mate.

In the five years Mr Ndathi served as governor, he was credited with major projects anchored on the Millennium Development Goals.

To bring health services closer to the people, he built new health facilities and upgraded existing ones. Thirteen new dispensaries were built across the county under his leadership.

“My development record speaks for itself... I will be the politician to watch during the polls,” he said.

Mr Kibiru is a politician and businessman. He is famous for effectively running the luxurious Thika Greens Golf Club and being the chairman of the Senate Finance and Budget committee.

He is determined to fight graft in the county if elected in August.

“I will embark on sealing the loopholes where public funds are lost so that the residents can benefit,” he said.

Mr Kagai, whose campaign launch Ms Karua attended, is not new in politics as he contested the same seat in the 2013 and 2017 polls and lost.

He will now be trying his luck using the Narc Kenya ticket after he replaced Ms Karua who went to deputise Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga.

24-hour economy

Mr Kagai promises to make Kirinyaga a 24-hour economy and improve infrastructure.

Mr Ireri is political neophyte but he believes that he has what it takes to win.

Mr Gitau served as an MP for two terms but he was dislodged by Mr Kabinga Wathayu in 2017.

He now wants to be the governor to “be in a better position to fight for the interests of rice farmers”.

Mr Gitau said for decades farmers have been living as ‘tenants’ in their own land and it is high time they should be issued with title deeds to become legal owners of the rice fields.

He pledged to initiate agro-processing industries for adding value to bananas and coffee to ensure farmers earn higher prices for their produce. “The mainstay of the farmers is farming and they should be helped to make money,” said Mr Gitau.

Opinion leaders said it is very difficult to tell who will be the next governor in such a crowded race.