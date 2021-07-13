Village elder, 12 others held as ex-MCA is sought over Kilifi killings

Detectives in Kilifi are holding 13 people, among them a village elder, over the gruesome killings of three men in Kilifi County last week.

Detectives said preliminary investigations indicate the suspects may have been at the scene in Junju village, where Sidik Anwarali Sumra, Rahil Mohamed Kasmani and James Kazungu were murdered and their vehicle set ablaze.

The suspects were arrested when their clothes were found with traces of blood suspected to be that of the victims.

Elder Philip Ziro Lewa and the other suspects, including seven women and five men, were arraigned in a Shanzu magistrate’s court on Monday.

Detective Dennis Isemek told the court the suspects were arrested because of the traces of blood found on their clothes.

“We have forwarded the clothes to the Government Chemist for a forensic examination,” he told Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda.

The court was also told that mobile phones belonging to the victims and the suspects had been sent to DCI headquarters in Nairobi for a forensic analysis.

Asking to be allowed to hold the suspects for 21 days, Mr Isemek told the court that detectives were following leads that might lead to more arrests.

“The respondents will interfere with investigations and the nabbing of more suspects should they be released from custody before we conclude the probe,” he said.

Police are also apprehensive that the suspects may be attacked by locals if they are released.

The victims were killed on July 7 before their silver Toyota Fielder (KCV 303M) was set on fire.

Police reports indicate that Mr Sumra and Mr Kasmani, his driver, had gone to Junju to meet Mr Kazungu.

Mr Kazungu was a land agent and had taken the two to view a parcel of land that Mr Sumra was interested in buying.

Upon reaching the area, the two viewed the property, which is occupied by squatters.

The squatters knew Mr Sumra, police said, but they turned against him and descended on the three with crude weapons, claiming that they had come to seize their (squatters’) land.

“We believe that the respondents have crucial information that will assist us to arrest other people who were involved in the heinous act,” Mr Isemek said.

Police also plan to conduct an identification parade on the suspects and record statements from crucial witnesses that they said were in Junju and neighbouring villages.

Detectives close to the investigations revealed that a former area MCA was directly linked to the killings and he is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations also indicate that Mr Sumra had ceded at least 20 acres of his 50-acre land to resettle the squatters.

Opposing his detention, Mr Lewa said he had personally called the police to the scene after being notified of the incident.

“I was the first person to arrive there. I found the victims’ bodies lying at the scene and called officers from the Kijipwe Police Station. I don’t understand why I was arrested,” he told the court.

He rejected police claims that they had taken bloodstained clothes from him.

All the suspects told the court that they were forcibly taken from their houses. They denied being involved in the killings or that police had taken their clothes for forensic analysis.

One of the suspects, Albert Mumbo, said he was arrested 25km from the scene of the crime.

“There was no way I could have involved myself in the murder when my residence is 25km away from the murder scene,” he said.

Lenox Govedi, a boda boda operator, told the court he was arrested while dropping off a client in Junju.

“It is interesting that my client was let go. Police were arresting anyone they found on the way,” he said

Shika Jefwa told the court that the police officers blamed her for failing to run away.

“They asked me why I did not escape like other villagers and warned me that I will die in prison,” she said.

The court session was adjourned for at least two hours to allow the police to produce an exhibit memo after the suspects denied that police had taken their clothes for analysis.

“I’m aware of the gravity of the offence and the need for thorough investigations to identify who was involved. However, I need evidence to prove that the suspects’ clothes were taken,” he said

When the exhibit memo was produced in the evening, the magistrate allowed police to hold the suspects for five days, denying them the 21 days they had requested.

The suspects were taken to the Mtwapa Police Station