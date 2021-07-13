Village elder, 12 others held as ex-MCA is sought over Kilifi killings

Some of the 13 suspects were arrested over the murder of three men in Kilifi last week. They have been detained at Mtwapa police station for five days to allow police to finalize investigating them over the killing of  Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra, Mr Rahil Mohamed Kasmani and Mr James Kazungu. 


Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group.
By  Brian Ocharo

Detectives in Kilifi are holding 13 people, among them a village elder, over the gruesome killings of three men in Kilifi County last week.

