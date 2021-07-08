Police open probe after three killed, vehicle burnt in Kilifi

Three men were on Wednesday killed and a vehicle they were using set ablaze in Junju B village, Kilifi County.

Kilifi South sub-county police commander Mohamed Wako said two of the victims were Kenyans of Indian origin.

Police and onlookers at the scene of the attack.

He said the victims had deep cuts on their heads and other visible injuries on other parts of their body.

“We are yet to establish the reason behind the killings, we are going back to the scene to find more information on the motive of the killings,” Mr Wako said.

The police boss said authorities responded to a report about the incident and did not find the attackers at the scene of the crime.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.

In an interview with Nation.Africa, the elder of Junju–Madukani village, Mr Ndurya Msanzu, claimed the trio was attacked by a mob.

He said locals were curious about the presence of the strangers in the village and confronted them.

Police at the scene of the attack. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“The occupants of the vehicle were confronted by villagers, who demanded to know their mission. The three men said they were looking for land to buy, but the mob did not believe them,” he said.

The village elder said the villagers reacted that way because of the ongoing kidnapping incidents that has instilled fear in the community.