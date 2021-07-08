Police open probe after three killed, vehicle burnt in Kilifi

Kilifi attack

The vehicle that was burnt during the Wednesday evening incident. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three men were on Wednesday killed and a vehicle they were using set ablaze in Junju B village, Kilifi County.

