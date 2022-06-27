Stop using my name for political clout, Mung'aro tells DP Ruto

Former Lands chief administrative secretary Gideon Mung’aro on Monday told off Deputy President William Ruto over his remarks in Kaloleni township that he had pushed for his employment in the Jubilee government.

Mr Mung’aro, the Kilifi Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governor candidate, said it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who gave him the job.

While on his four-day political tour of the Coast region, the DP told Kilifi residents he was behind Mr Mung’aro’s hiring after he lost his governor bid in the 2017 polls to ODM’s Amason Kingi.

Mr Mung’aro had vied on a Jubilee Party ticket in that election, the same outfit Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto rode to the presidency.

However, Mr Mung’aro said the DP is lying to Coast people to get their 1.9 million votes.

“I was allowed to serve in the Jubilee government by President Kenyatta and not the DP. He should stop misleading Kilifi residents,” said Mr Mung’aro at a rally in Kanamai, Kilifi South.

Mr Mung'aro, who was with his running mate Flora Chibule, Senator Stewart Madzayo, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, said the DP is seeking sympathy votes after discovering that he no longer has clout in the Coast region.

"He has nothing new to tell the Coast people and especially in Kilifi County so he is trying to seek relevance using my name," said Mr Mung'aro.

He blamed alleged corruption cases in the Kilifi County government for failed services, promising several changes in his administration if he is elected governor.

Governor Kingi, who is serving his second and last term, has been campaigning for his ally, lawyer George Kithi, who is running for governor under the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party.

But Mr Mung’aro warned residents against voting for Mr Kithi, claiming his reign will be an extension of Governor Kingi’s regime.

"Ten years in devolution but our people still travel to Mombasa to seek health services because our facilities lack drugs and some are in deplorable conditions. Most of the roads are in a dilapidated state, our people are suffering due to drought and famine. I am the only hope for Kilifi,” he said.

Mr Chonga also poked holes in Governor Kingi’s leadership style, saying he has failed to tame wanton corruption that has prompted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to start investigating some cases.

He told the people of Kilifi South not to support the PAA party.

“It will be a continuation of Governor Kingi’s administration, which has made the county grind to a halt. The only legacy he has left is his

PAA party instead of developments. Electing his preferred candidate will be the worst mistake anyone can make," he said.

Senator Madzayo said though Kilifi gets some of the highest revenue allocations from the National Treasury, there is little to show on development.

"I have fought for more allocations to this county because of its numerous challenges. But, sadly, the money has ended up in the pockets of individuals instead of benefiting the masses,” he said.

“The only person who can bring the much-desired change is Mr Mung'aro. Let's all support him in this journey of transforming Kilifi on development and social well-being."