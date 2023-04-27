Shakahola cult: Number of bodies from mass graves hits 109

The number of bodies exhumed from land belonging to cult leader Paul Mackenzie on Thursday crossed the 100 mark after detectives found 11 more in mass graves.

The discovery raised the count from 98 to 109, according to a police report and Coast regional coordinator Rhoda Onyancha.

The report said the 11 were six adults and five children and that the bodies were found in 10 graves, one of which had two.

Detectives ended Thursday's search at 6pm and said the exercise would continue on Friday.

Meanwhile, six people believed to be cult leader Paul Mackenzie's followers have been detained five days as detectives investigate their role in the Shakahola mass killings.

Smart Mwakalama, Lucas Owino, Zablon Atanda , Daniel Makori, John Mark Kiara and Fredrick Kirimi have been remanded at the Mtwapa police station in Mombasa County.