Pastor Ezekiel Odero to be charged over 'mass killing of his followers'

Police at the Coast have arrested renowned controversial televangelist Ezekiel Odero and closed down his mega-church in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha, who briefed the press at the Uhuru na Kazi Building in Nairobi following the arrest on Thursday, said the pastor will be questioned by detectives at the Coast Police Headquarters in Mombasa.

"We have arrested Pastor Ezekiel of the New Prayer Centre and Church at Mavueni in Kilifi County on allegations of the deaths that have been occurring at his premises and [have been] reported in various morgues or institutions," said Ms Onyancha.

In his message on the matter, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Mr Odero was being processed for charges related to the killing of his followers.

He added that at least 100 people found at the televangelist's premises would help police with the probe.

It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County of Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges… pic.twitter.com/78EHEoH08l — Kithure Kindiki (@KindikiKithure) April 27, 2023

Mr Odero's arrest comes in the wake of mass deaths at an expansive land allegedly owned by cult leader Paul Mackenzie, whose church is based in Shakahola village, in Kilifi.

It also comes as Kenya's policing authorities came under tough criticism for alleged negligence over cult activities that have so far claimed more than 90 lives in Shakahola village.

MPs this week said Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director-General Philip Kameru should explain to Kenyans how the crimes — believed to have gone on for quite some time — went undetected for long.

Ms Onyancha, who is also the regional security committee chairperson, said pastor Ezekiel's arrest was not connected with the Mackenzie saga.

Pastor Ezekiel, who was accompanied by his lawyer Jared Magelo, was clad in his signature white robe and his Bible, which he carries wherever he goes.