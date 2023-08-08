Nema seeks public views on Raila-linked Sh515m Kilifi luxury hotel

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has called for public views on a proposed beachfront hotel by a company linked to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kango Enterprises Ltd, in which Mr Odinga is listed as a director, has announced its intention to build a luxury hotel in Mayungu, Kilifi County.

In a gazette notice, Nema Director General Mamo Boru Mamo confirmed receipt of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study report on the project.

“Nema invites members of the public to submit oral or written comments within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice to the Director-General, Nema, to assist the Authority in the decision-making process regarding this project,” the notice, which was published on August 4, says.

According to the authority, the hotel will consist of 14 blocks, including a conference block, a presidential villa block, six apartment blocks and six three-bedroom villa blocks.

The notice states that the presidential villa will have a ground floor with three bedrooms, a lounge, dining room, kitchen and gazebos, and a first floor with a master ensuite, lobby, private lounge and dining room.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga. A company associated with him is planning to construct a luxury hotel in Malindi. Photo credit: Pool

The apartment blocks will have ground and first floors with two and three-bedroom duplexes and one-bedroom units on the second floor.

The six three-bedroom villa blocks will consist of the ground floor (lounge, dining kitchen and guest room), first floor (lobby, two bedrooms), associated facilities and amenities.

Some of the environmental impacts expected from the project include loss of vegetation cover, destruction of the physical environment and generation of solid waste.

However, the developer has outlined mitigation measures to ensure environmental protection throughout the project cycle.

The EIA report submitted to Nema in June shows that the hotel will be built at an estimated cost of Sh515,760,000.

The land is located about 100 metres from the Indian Ocean coast.

Kango Enterprises has in the past been involved in legal battles with British citizen John Presser Unsworth (now deceased) over ownership of the land.

On August 5, 2022, Justice Milicent Odeny ruled in favour of the company and ordered the defendant's relatives to vacate the land.

On June 9, a gazette notice was published informing the public that a new land title deed would be issued to Kango Enterprises Limited.