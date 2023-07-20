MP Ken Chonga, Teddy Mwambire and two others charged over Azimio demos

Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Kilifi Speaker Teddy Mwambire will spend another night in remand over the ongoing demonstration called by Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Mr Chonga and Mr Mwambire, who were arrested in Mtwapa on Wednesday, were Thursday charged with participating in unlawful assembly.

The charge sheet read out to them in a Mombasa court indicates that on July 19, at Mtwapa, in Kilifi County, they took part in a procession (maandamano) and chanted anti-government slogans, causing the public to reasonably fear that they were assembling to commit a breach of peace.

Mr Chonga and Mr Mwambire were charged alongside former Mtepeni MCA Victor Katana Mwaganga and a Mr Patrick Chiro Charo.

The four denied the offence when they appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

State Counsel Alex Gituma said the state intends to file documents to oppose any attempt to free the suspects on bond.

“We will be submitting extensively on the issue of denial of bond, this being a matter of national security and great public interest concern,” said the advocate.

However, the suspect’s lawyer Mourice Kilonzo asked for his clients to be released on bond. He also indicated that he had just been served with the court documents opposing bond.

“This affidavit has raised no material upon which this court can deny the constitutional right to bond given to the accused persons,” said the advocate.

However, the court directed that the matter be heard today.

Mr Kilonzo asked that his clients be remanded at Port police station, but the state rejected the idea citing security concerns.

“Because of security concerns, we recommend that the suspects be remanded at Shimo la Tewa prison,” said the prosecutor.

The court has directed that the suspects be remanded at the prison pending hearing and determination of the bond application.