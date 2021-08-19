Magarini residents call for revival of collapsed sand sacco

Magarini residents loading sand into a truck. Sand harvesting is the main economic activity in the area.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group.
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Thousands of residents of Magarini have decried price manipulation by sand transporters and called for the revival of a collapsed cooperative society to regulate prices.

