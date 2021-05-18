Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

How flooded village is using simple tactics to ride out storm

Floods

Pupils from Ndhuru Primary School in Lambwe, Mbita Sub-County, Homa Bay County, cross a flooded section of the area.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  Leopold Obi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • To date, dozens of homes in a tiny village in Karachuonyo North are still submerged.
  • The floods also submerged latrines and a shopping centre.

For the past one year, Grace Onyango and tens of villagers in Chuowe Beach, Homa Bay County, have not had a permanent place to call home.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.