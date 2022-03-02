Kingi urges local leaders to embrace Coast regional parties

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has faulted local leaders who support non-Coast political parties while rejecting his Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA) outfit.

While other regions had embraced their newly formed political outfits as a bargaining tool in national politics, he said, some Coast politicians have dismissed PAA.

Addressing grassroots leaders from the Rabai area, he warned that unless they wake up from their “political slumber, they will be politically manipulated by politicians from other areas".

“Every region is strategising on how they will have a voice and benefit from the national cake,” he said in a meeting after inspecting development projects.

Mr Kingi commissioned the upgrading of the Bengo-Dr Krapf-Museum road from murrum to cabro standards.

He also inspected the Mwaguta bridge, the newly opened Chibarani dispensary and the Rabai/Kisurutini vocational and training centre.

The governor revealed that the meeting with grassroots leaders was meant to forge a way forward for them ahead of the August 9 General Election.

He urged the leaders to champion PAA at the grassroots.

“A home without consultation and advice is not a home. After the meeting, we look upon you to push the political agenda of the PAA party,” he said.

PAA supports Raila Odinga’s presidential candidacy through the Azimio la Umoja movement.

He said PAA was working to capture seats in the National Assembly, the Senate and county assemblies.

“We want to empower ourselves by electing many MCAs, MPs, and (senators) for us to have the authority and strength to speak in Mr Odinga’s government,” he said.

“Supporting him and winning the presidency is not a big deal. But the issue is how to benefit from his government.”

The governor said the same would happen in other regions under Azimio.

He criticised politicians who are pushing for the election of ODM candidates in all seats.

"If we are going to give loyalty, then we must retain our power, which is our party and elective positions," he said.

He added that the coastal community was still living in the past by blindly supporting political parties from other regions without questioning the benefits.

He also said that the region would never have its problems solved if it did not have a voice at the national table but would get empty promises from every presidential candidate.

All presidents, he said, had failed to address the historical land injustices that had led to massive eviction of locals from their ancestral land, to protect the region’s resources and revive the economy disrupted by the collapse of major industries.

“We must strategise to ensure the pledges made by leaders during campaigns when they are seeking our votes (are addressed) after the election. Otherwise, the coastal community would always be voiceless,” he added.

Among the parties, he said, PAA is the only one that will fight for the interests of Coast people.

Mr Kingi warned that if the coastal community rejects PAA, there would be no other party to fight for their interests and address their grievances.