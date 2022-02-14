Joho, Kingi truce a major boost for Azimio in Coast region

They have been at loggerheads for over a year now amid sharp differences regarding the political future of Coast region.

But Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi have now decided to work together. This comes as good news for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement in the battle for the region’s 1.9 million votes.

“We have decided to put our differences aside and work together for the sake of Azimio la Umoja,” Mr Joho said last Monday during a campaign rally in Port Reitz, Mombasa, which President Kenyatta also addressed.

Deliver votes

Mr Kingi is supporting Azimio through his new party, Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), while Mr Joho is expected to deliver the coalition’s votes through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where he is deputy party leader. There has been intense jostling between the two leaders over who should be the leading political voice in Coast.

Mr Joho, who first tried his hand in politics in 2006 following the death of former Cabinet Minister Karisa Maitha, had been working closely with Mr Kingi before they fell out mid last year.

Differences over the formation of a regional party in Coast was chiefly responsible for the split between Mr Kingi and Mr Joho.

In recent months, Mr Joho has been working to keep at bay Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from the region amid a sustained onslaught. His announcement to concentrate on national politics has left a yawning gap in regional leadership.

Meanwhile, the Mombasa gubernatorial contest is hotting up, with Mr Joho expected to play a key role in the succession race, six months to the General Election.

Aside from his vast financial resources and grassroots mobilisation skills, political analysts have described Mr Joho’s ability to play his cards close to his chest as a key asset in his bid to manage the succession. He has not endorsed any of the three ODM gubernatorial hopefuls.

“ODM is a democratic party and we must have free and fair nominations in all positions,” Mr Joho told the Nation recently.

Deputy Governor William Kingi, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sherrif and Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal are all seeking the ODM ticket to run for governor in the August 9 elections.

Mr Kingi has worked closely with Mr Joho as his deputy since 2017 whereas Mr Shahbal is involved in the Sh6 billion Buxton housing project in partnership with the county government.

Mr Nassir is banking on his touted loyalty in ODM to clinch the party’s ticket. Others who are in the race are Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Sarai.