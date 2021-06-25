Kemri urges lawmakers to protect local medical products from imports

Kemri staff

A Kemri staff at their lab in Kilifi County on May 21. The centre has tested at least 8,500 Covid-19 samples from Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Mombasa counties.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has urged Parliament to protect locally manufactured medical products from imports.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. I’m de facto Mt Kenya spokesman, Munya declares

  2. Kemri urges MPs to protect local medical products from imports

  3. Homa Bay MCA under assault probe

  4. Law graduate sues KSL over admission to training programme

  5. PRIME Assailants in attack that killed three wore police uniforms, survivor says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.