Kemri employees exposed as insurer suspends medical cover 

A Kemri staff at their lab in Kilifi County on May 21. The centre has tested at least 8,500 Covid-19 samples from Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Mombasa counties.

  • Since March, employees have been asked to use their cash and then seek refund.
  • Kemri has been unable to clear Sh43 million owed to Madison Insurance.

For four months, over 1,000 employees of the Kenya Medical Research Institute and their 4,000 dependants have not had access to a medical cover despite being frontline workers due to failure by management to clear arrears with the insurer.

