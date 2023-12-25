Four missing Kilifi fishermen found alive on Chinese ship

Four Malindi fishermen who went missing in the Indian Ocean in November have been found alive.

According to sources within the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), which has been working closely with their families on a search and rescue mission, a report of their survival has been received from a Chinese fishing vessel.

The vessel is believed to have been fishing in Kenyan waters when it came across a capsized fishing boat carrying the four.

"We found four people in a capsised boat, we have them on board but they will not be repatriated until the vessel docks in Sir Lanka," said the report seen by nation.africa.

However, their families will have to wait until February when the ship is due to arrive in Sri Lanka.

The four were reported missing in early December for more than a week.

The four had left Malindi Beach on November 30 for a deep-sea fishing trip. They were expected to return after a week.

"The fishermen who ventured into the deep sea aboard the Jodari, a white-hulled fishing vessel powered by a 40HP Yamaha engine are now said to have vanished into the vast expanse of the ocean," read part of the missing persons report by KCGS.