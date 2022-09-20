Former MP Teddy Mwambire wins Kilifi Speaker seat

Former Ganze MP Ganze Teddy Mwambire has been elected the new Kilifi Speaker after garnering 37 out of 51 votes.

His closest rival, Mr James Mlewa, got 13 votes while Mr Ian Amani Mkare, who was a candidate for the Kilifi North parliamentary on a Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party ticket got a vote.

Others in the race but got zero votes are Peter Ziro, Caroline Chilango, Erick Saburi, Gerald Lewa, William Chengo and Chiringa Menza.

There has been a lot of lobbying by the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) which fronted Mr Mwambire.

Mr Mwambire lost the parliamentary seat to former Roads Chief Office Charo Kenneth Kazungu in the August 9 polls.

By law, the election of the 47 county speakers is supposed to be effected immediately once the MCAs are sworn in.

The speaker is the spokesperson of the assembly and must ensure the dignity of the assembly is upheld and presides over debates of the assembly at every sitting.



