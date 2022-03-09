Farmers resort to drums, vuvuzelas to fend off ravenous elephants

Farmers from Chakama area in Kilifi County during a meeting with national government officials.



Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Chengo Tayari, 62, a farmer in the semi-arid Kanduru area of Kilifi County, is an angry man.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.