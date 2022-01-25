House help mauled to death by employer’s dog in Malindi

A Boerboel dog

A Boerboel dog. A 39-year-old woman died on January 24, 2022 after she was attacked by her employer's Boerboel dog in Moriema, Malindi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

A 39-year-old woman died on Monday after she was attacked by her employer's dog in Moriema, Malindi town.

