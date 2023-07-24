Blogger Pauline Njoroge, two others released on free bond

A Malindi Court on July 24, 2023 released blogger Pauline Njoroge and two others on free bond.

According to a holding charge sheet, the State had intended to charge Ms Njoroge with hate speech against the State after her arrest last Friday in Watamu.

Police had accused Ms Njoroge, Ms Jane Mwangi and Mr Emanza Jilani of being in possession of narcotics, a claim not contained in the charge sheet presented by police in court on July 24, 2023.

But the prosecution led by Vivian Kambaga who appeared before Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki withdrew an application to have the three denied bond, a move that was welcomed by their eight lawyers.

The defence lawyers argued that the intended charges against the accused persons, especially Ms Njoroge, were ridiculous and not anchored in law.

"We must be careful that we are not introducing and amending the law," lawyer Ndegwa Njiru told Chief Magistrate James mwaniki

"The issue of her release did not arrive and the only issue was on the bond terms. The court orders that they be released on free bond," said Mwaniki.

The three were arrested after the car they were travelling in was intercepted by detectives along the Watamu- Jakaranda road on Friday.