Blogger Pauline Njoroge in court after dramatic arrest

Blogger Pauline Njoroge appeared in a Malindi court on Monday afternoon following her dramatic arrest last week on claims of narcotics possession.

Police in Watamu, Kilifi County, are still holding Ms Njoroge, who is also the Jubilee Party deputy secretary-general, while two other people she was arrested with are yet to be produced in court.

Efforts by lawyers Ndegwa Njiru, Suleiman Lempaa and Sophia Rajab are ongoing to have their other clients produced.

According to Mr Njiru, there are no registration records at the Malindi Law Courts to indicate that they will be brought before court.

He added that their inquiries at the Watamu Police Station hit a dead end as the officer in charge of the station told them that they had strict instructions not to produce them until they get orders from above.

Pauline Njoki Njoroge, Jane Mwangi Nduta and Emanze Jilani, a driver were allegedly arrested after the car they were travelling in was intercepted by detectives along the Watamu- Jakaranda road on Friday.

They were allegedly found in possession of narcotics drugs upon search of the car and their hotel rooms.

Family members of Mr Jilani have appealed to the police to release their kin since he is just a driver who was carrying out his duties.