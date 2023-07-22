Blogger Pauline Njoroge, two others arrested in Watamu

Police have confirmed arresting blogger Pauline Njoroge for being in possession of suspected narcotic drugs.

The blogger was arrested along the Watamu-Jacaranda road in Kilifi on Saturday, July 22, alongside Jane Mwangi Nduta and Emanze Jilani.

According to police the three were in a van that was intercepted and “four rolls of dry plant materials suspected to be narcotic drugs” recovered.

Mr Jilani is said to have been the driver of the van.

In the statement released by the Watamu Police Station, a search was also conducted at their residence at a resort house and containers with 60 tablets suspected to be narcotic substances were recovered.

The suspects are in custody and the van also detained.

Police note the three will be charged with the offences of being in possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and cyber misuse.

"While tracing for one Pauline Njoroge, we intercepted a motor vehicle registration number KCV 116T Toyota Hiace silver in colour along Watamu Jacaranda road, and upon search from the vehicle, four rolls of dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs were recovered," a police report, as seen by Nation.Africa, reads.

"A mobile phone of Pauline Njoki Njoroge was scrolled through and found to be sending out abusive messages on social media," the report further stated.

Hours before her arrest, Ms Njoroge had posted on her Twitter page, "The massacre happening in Nyanza is heart-breaking. The images are so painful to see. Men’s organs are being mutilated, other forms of atrocities, crimes against humanity are also happening, especially in the Nyalenda area. Why would the government persecute its people in such a manner? Why would it terrorise its own citizens?"

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru was among the first to raise the alarm about the bloggers apprehension.

"Pauline Njoroge arrested by Watamu DCI officers," he wrote on his Twitter page.