Two minors killed in Thika house fire

Two children have been burnt to death after fire razed their house at Kiandutu slum in Thika

Thika OCPD Daniel Kinyua told Nation.Africa on Friday that the minors had been left under the care of their elderly grandmother who also sustained burns during the fire incident.

The minors’ mother was at work when the incident happened.

"The cause of the fire is still unknown but the matter is under investigation. The twin brothers were three years old," Mr Kinyajui said.