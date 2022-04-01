Two minors killed in Thika house fire
Two children have been burnt to death after fire razed their house at Kiandutu slum in Thika
Thika OCPD Daniel Kinyua told Nation.Africa on Friday that the minors had been left under the care of their elderly grandmother who also sustained burns during the fire incident.
The minors’ mother was at work when the incident happened.
"The cause of the fire is still unknown but the matter is under investigation. The twin brothers were three years old," Mr Kinyajui said.
Kiandutu, one of the most populated slums in Thika town, has many illegal power connections which have previously been blamed for infernos in the area.